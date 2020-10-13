Vanderburgh Co. passes 5K COVID-19 cases, 5 new local Hoosier deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Tuesday 1,569 new coronavirus cases and 27 new deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier State to 138,104 confirmed cases and 3,595 COVID-19 related deaths.
The state map shows three new deaths in Vanderburgh County, one new death in Pike County, and one new death in Warrick County.
Pike County remains the only county in the state in the red for case rates.
According to the state map, there are 106 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 23 new cases in Warrick County, 17 new cases in Dubois County, three new cases in Perry County, 14 new cases in Posey County, 12 new cases in Gibson County, five new cases in Spencer County, and seven new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 5,056 cases, 45 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,225 cases, 22 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,742 cases, 58 deaths
- Perry Co. - 258 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey Co. - 603 cases, 3 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 756 cases, 9 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 343 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 292 cases, 8 deaths
