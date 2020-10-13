USI basketball Media Day postponed due to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just five days after releasing the upcoming 2020-2021 schedule, the USI basketball programs have had to cancel an event due to COVID-19.
USI officials cited a potential positive contact involving a student-athlete on either the men’s or women’s team as the reason.
Media was set to interview players and coaches Tuesday at Screaming Eagle arena to preview the upcoming season, but out of an abundance of caution and until contact tracing can be completed, no student-athletes were made available to the media.
The student-athlete has not been identified due to privacy restrictions.
The Media Day is set to be rescheduled as soon as possible.
As for the season, both the USI men’s and women’s basketball teams are scheduled to open the season on Friday, November 27. The slate consists of 22 men’s and women’s doubleheaders, all conference games, with 11 set to happen at home.
No fans are allowed to attend because of COVID-19 precautions for the foreseeable future.
