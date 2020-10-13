Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 8

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Here’s a list of the Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees from Week 8.
- Brady Allen - Gibson Southern QB
- 9/18 passing for 146 yards
- 5 touchdowns
- Matt Springer - Southridge RB
- 15 carries for 130 yards
- 1 catch for 18 yards
- 2 touchdowns
- Sack on defense
- Blake Mann - Jasper QB
- 27 rushes for 135 yards
- 1 touchdown
- 2-point conversion pass
- Cooper Uebelhor - Forest Park QB
- 4/9 passing for 108 yards
- 5 carries for 25 yards
- 3 touchdowns
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. on Thursday. This week’s Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.