Sunny, breezy and warmer Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures climbed into the lower 70s this afternoon under ample sunshine, but as we approach sunset, our temperatures will quickly fall back through the 60s and into the 50s. We will eventually bottom out in the mid 40s by Wednesday morning under clear skies.
Wednesday will also be sunny, but it will be a little breezy at times with winds out of the south at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph possible. That breeze will push warmer air up into the Tri-State. As a result, our temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to around 80° Wednesday afternoon.
That warm breeze will continue through Wednesday night, so temperatures will only fall into the mid 50s. Our skies will stay mostly clear Wednesday night, but some clouds will start to build in late Wednesday night into early Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west-northwest.
As that cold front swings through the Tri-State on Thursday, our skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy and a few scattered showers will be possible. Our wind direction will also sharply shift to bring cooler air down from the northwest. High temperatures will only make it into the mid 60s Thursday before falling back into the upper 30s overnight.
Sunny skies return Friday and Saturday, but that cooler air will still be in place over the Tri-State. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Friday and mid 60s Saturday. Low temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s Saturday morning, and some patchy frost may be possible.
The forecast for early next week is still a little uncertain. Another cold front will slowly move in from the northwest, but we are not exactly sure when. Some models show rain Sunday into Monday. Others say Monday into Tuesday. I’m leaning toward the later arrival, but that timing should become more clear over the next couple of days.
