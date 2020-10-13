Power outages planned in Henderson neighborhood

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Municipal Power & Light has scheduled a power outage for some residents in the Balmoral Acres Subdivision.
The outage is should start at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, and last for about two hours, weather permitting.
The outage will include Dundee Drive, Dundonnell Drive and Bannockburn Drive.
There will also be a power outage on Thursday at 8:00 a.m. to approximately noon, weather permitting.
This outage will include Dundonnell Drive and Bannockburn Drive in the Balmoral Acres Subdivision.
Any customers who have questions should call HMP&L at 826-2726 and select option #3.
