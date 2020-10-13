1 of 3 pleads guilty in Gibson Co. kidnapping hoax

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One of three individuals involved in a kidnapping hoax has pleaded guilty.
Maria Hopper has pleaded guilty to one count of false informing. She’ll perform 80 hours of community service and spend 360 days in jail if she violates the terms of her probation.
Hopper, along with Joshua Thomas and Hannah Potts, was accused of faking Potts' abduction in July.
According to court documents, Potts said the experience was for a writing project she was doing.
The prosecutor says Joshua Thomas and Maria Hopper assisted in hiding her and were untruthful when confronted by law enforcement concerning her whereabouts.
