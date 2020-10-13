Owensboro getting new electric bus

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro will benefit from some new transportation funding announced by Gov. Beshear.
It’s part of $8.5 million to replace about 170 buses and support transportation in Kentucky.
That money is part of millions more awarded to Kentucky under the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust after a suit against the automaker for deceiving Kentucky consumers.
“We held Volkswagen accountable for deceiving consumers and now we are using those funds to build a better Kentucky with safe, reliable transportation to help Kentuckians get to work, to the doctor and to the grocery store,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding will reduce pollution to create cleaner air and improve transportation options in four regions of the commonwealth.”
In addition to the awards announced Tuesday, the Volkswagen Mitigation Fund will cover some Kentucky school districts' reimbursement for up to 50% of the cost of replacing up to five buses.
Owensboro Transit System will receive $156,403 to replace one older bus with a new all-electric bus.
Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said: “The use of $8.5 million of the settlement for the purchase of cleaner-emission transit buses serves our public in two ways. Reduced emissions mean improved air quality, which is a health benefit for everyone. And the upgrading of transit vehicles means better service to our fellow Kentuckians who rely on public transportation for getting to work, school, doctor appointments, shopping and other places they have to go in the course of their daily lives.”
An additional $3 million in Volkswagen mitigation settlement funding is being allocated to zero-emission vehicle equipment.
Based on input received from the public, the Cabinet is recommending that 75% of those funds go toward the purchase of DC (direct current) fast charging stations.
These stations will be placed along selected highways throughout Kentucky and will help establish unified electric vehicle corridors.
The remaining 25% of the funds will be used for Level Two charging stations at Kentucky State Parks, municipal government locations and local community places of interest.
