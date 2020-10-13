Muhlenberg Co. now ‘in the red’ on COVID-19 map

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Muhlenberg county is in the red status Tuesday morning.
The Kentucky COVID dashboard shows it joined Henderson, Union, Webster, and Hopkins Counties overnight.
The health department says its the first time since the pandemic began that county has been in the red.
It’s report shows there are currently 70 active cases in the county with six people in the hospital.
12 people have died in Muhlenberg County from COVID-19.
Monday, Gov. Beshear reported 643 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths, bringing the total in the Commonwealth to 80,930 cases.
Here are the all time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,670 cases, 23 deaths, 1,380 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 881 cases, 12 deaths, 786 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 793 cases, 38 deaths, 599 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 536 cases, 9 death, 452 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,072 cases, 15 deaths, 734 recovered
- Webster Co. - 245 cases, 3 death, 187 recovered
- McLean Co. - 107 cases, 1 death, 84 recovered
- Union Co. - 424 cases, 5 death, 340 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 94 cases, 1 death, 74 recovered
