Man pulled from Ohio River dies, identified by coroner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man pulled from the Ohio River near the Angel Mounds Boat Ramp over the weekend has died.
The coroner says he’s 55-year-old Timothy Lee.
Authorities say an autopsy indicated he died from drowning. They say final findings will be made after toxicology testing becomes available which typically take three weeks.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident.
