Kentucky celebrates first day of in-person early voting

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - Tuesday was the first day for early voting in Kentucky.
Lines were out the door at the courthouse and Towne Square Mall as people waited to cast their vote.
It was a historic day in Kentucky. It was the first time in-person early voting has ever happened.
Officials tell 14 News 1,559 voters cast their early ballots in Daviess County on the first day of early voting at the courthouse and the Towne Square Mall.
They say over 13,600 have been mailed out, and over 6,100 of those have been returned and logged in.
Zanna Hoffman is among the many voters who waited in a line outside the Daviess County Courthouse to cast her vote.
“I am voting on the first day of early voting. I am so excited," expressed Hoffman. “I’m so happy there’s so many people here. I want to know absolutely positively my votes going to get counted. It’s not that I distrust the mail, but I’m not sure what they’re going to do after the election especially if somebody is not happy with the results.”
Voters like Robert Morris have a similar mindset.
“My wife and I came out to vote early. It was an opportunity given to us to do it, and we wanted to take advantage of the opportunity. We think it’s a great idea to be able to vote early with all the chaos and confusion in regards to voting,” said Morris.
Voting lines moved slowly Tuesday morning. It took some people up to 30 minutes until they voted. Lines quickly picked up as the day went on.
“I’m hoping that Kentucky will maybe make this a thing going on in the future so more people have the opportunity to cast their vote,” said Hoffman.
In Daviess County, early voting will take place at the Towne Square Mall Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On October 17, 24, and 31 from 8 a.m. until noon, early voting will also take place at those locations.
