Jasper Police get $27K for defibrillators

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department says they have received a grant for $27,600 from a partnership of donors to provide all police cars with Automatic Defibrillators (AED’s).
They say the partnership will put life saving devices all over this community. They will be in neighborhoods, at sporting events, stores, and many other places where officers take their vehicles during normal patrols.
Police thank The Dubois County Community Foundation; Fund for Dubois County and Bill Fleck Legacy Endowment ($27,600.00), James and Patricia Thyen ($10,000.00), and Victory Assembly of God ($1,500.00).
