Daviess Co. School District’s police department started their first week

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - After months of preparation, the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department is up and running.
Tuesday is the first day where the Daviess County school board was able to meet officers from the new Daviess County Public Schools Police Department.
Daviess County school board members also got a look inside at the school resource officer patrol cars that were purchased over summer break. Daviess County school officials say the department has two officers, and they will add three more eventually.
Monday was the officer’s first day of work.
“It’s been going really well. We were very fortunate in finding two officers who experience as school resource officers," said director of student services, Damon Fleming. "They’re enjoying being in the schools. Getting feedback really well from administrators, parents, from teachers, from students.”
School officials say they added this police department so students feel safe while learning.
Superintendent Matt Robins says Daviess County Public Schools has now joined 16 other Kentucky school districts that already have their own police department in place.
