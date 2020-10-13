Brighter Skies; Less Windy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny and less windy as high temps reach seasonable levels in the lower 70′s. Tonight, mainly clear with lows dropping into the mid-40′s. Wednesday, sunny and warmer behind a southerly breeze. High temps will ascend into the upper 70′s to 80.
A sharper cold front will punch through Thursday dropping high temperatures will be into the mid-60′s. After sinking into the upper 30′s Friday morning, high temps will only manage to reach the upper 50′s Friday.
High temps will remain below normal through the weekend as temperatures reach the lower 60′s under partly to mostly sunny skies.
