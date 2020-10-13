Alan Bennett sentenced to 65 years in prison for murder

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Spencer County man convicted last month of murder has been sentenced on Tuesday to 65 years in prison.
A jury found 52-year old Alan Bennett guilty of shooting 64-year old Linda Bowman after deliberating for two hours.
He was ordered to par $27,699.39 in restitution. That’s $5,000 in fines and the rest in court costs.
Indiana State Police say Bennett shot Bowman during a domestic dispute at their Grandview home before shooting himself.
Bowman died from that gunshot wound, while Bennett spent time in the hospital before being taken to jail.
