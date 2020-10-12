1 of 2 suspects arrested in Evansville robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman has been booked in jail on a $15,000 bond, and a warrant has been issued for a second suspect in an Evansville robbery.
Records show 19-year-old Harleigh McCaslin was arrested 1 a.m. Monday.
A police affidavit shows she set up the victim last Wednesday by asking him to come to the Motel 6 on Highway 41 with drugs.
Police say when the victim arrived, he was met by a man later identified as Xavier Thompson.
They say McCaslin was also there.
Officers say Thompson threatened the victim with a hatchet, and hit him in the head with it when he tried to get away.
He was hit several more times during a struggle.
Eventually, the victim says the two suspects left in a car.
Police say the victim was bleeding from the head and treated by an AMR crew at the scene.
Records show a warrant was issued for Thompson and McCaslin last Thursday.
Thomas is not yet listed as an inmate in the jail.
McCaslin facing two level three counts. They include Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury and Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Armed Robbery.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.