Santa Claus Town Council approves 2nd reading to rezone property at Christmas Lake Golf Course

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Santa Claus Town Council approved the second reading of an ordinance to rezone property at Christmas Lake Golf Course.
That ordinance would allow a planned unit development at the course.
The rezoning would remove agricultural zoning from the back nine of the course. It would also remove the R2 zoning from the front of the course.
As we’ve reported, this won’t affect the course itself.
Developers will have to go before the council with a master plan before any new construction can take place.
