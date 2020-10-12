Reitz, Castle win boys and girls cross country sectional crowns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The high school cross country boys and girls sectionals took place out at Angel Mounds on Saturday.
The teams must run five kilometers, or 3.1 miles, in the races. The top 5 teams advanced to regionals, as well as the top 10 individuals whose teams didn’t make it.
Mater Dei’s Dawson Schroeder had the early lead in the boys race, and he would come home in first place, followed by Reitz’s Alex Nolan in second, and then Central’s Alexander Hooten. Overall, though, Castle won the team championship, as their five runners all finished in the top 16.
As for the ladies race, this was a historical one. Individually, Bosse freshman Amelia Perry crossed the finish line first to win the sectional title. She was followed by Reitz’s Abby Hessler in second, and then a surging Abrielle Richard from Harrison, who got up for third.
Now to the history where overall, Reitz won the program’s first-ever girls cross country sectional championship.
The top five boys teams who will advance to regionals: Castle was first, followed by Reitz, Central, Memorial, and Mater Dei.
The top five girls teams were Reitz, Castle, Mater Dei, North, and Harrison. All of them, plus all the qualifying individuals, will run in the cross country regionals on Saturday, October 17, at Pike Central.
