4 rabbits die in Evansville garage fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire officials say they were called shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday to the 500 block of Wedeking Ave.
Crews say they found a large, concrete block, detached garage fully involved with fire.
They say there were four rabbits next to the garage in pens. They all died before firefighters arrived.
Crews say it took about 12 minutes to get the fire out.
They say the garage is structurally unsafe and beyond repair.
Due to extensive damage, the fire will be ruled undetermined.
No people were hurt.
