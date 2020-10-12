Owensboro mayor, health officials discuss uptick in COVID-19 cases as county moves to orange

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Daviess County has moved from red to orange.
Mayor Tom Watson says he met with the health department and other community leaders last week to discuss the uptick in cases.
Watson says once numbers start coming in from the weekend, they expect to be back in the red category. He doesn’t anticipate any restrictions though.
He does ask people to continue to be mindful
“There can be a lot of tests done on a Friday and not get a result Saturday, not get a result Sunday, and you think ‘oh our numbers are going down.’ And then all of a sudden Monday you got a whole weekend of tests that are going to come forward,” said Watson.
On Monday, the health department reported an additional 22 COVID-19 cases in Daviess County.
The health department says they continue to recommend that people follow COVID-19 safety precautionary measures.
