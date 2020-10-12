98 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.; 1 new death in Pike Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Monday 1,581 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier State to 136,555 confirmed cases and 3,568 COVID-19 related deaths.
The state map shows a new COVID-19 death in Pike County.
Pike County also remains “in the red” for their case rate.
According to the state map, there are 98 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 25 new cases in Warrick County, 15 new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Perry County, 17 new cases in Posey County, 11 new cases in Gibson County, five new cases in Spencer County, and ten new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 4,950 cases, 42 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,208 cases, 21 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,719 cases, 57 deaths
- Perry Co. - 255 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey Co. - 589 cases, 3 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 744 cases, 9 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 338 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 285 cases, 7 deaths
