77 new COVID-19 cases in Green River District, 12 new in Hopkins Co.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Monday the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 77 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 22 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 31 in Henderson County, four in McLean County, two in Ohio County, 11 in Union County, and five in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now 4,148.
The health department is offering free COVID-19 testing. To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website, https://healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.
Hopkins County is reporting 12 new cases Monday.
Local school websites and the school dashboard shows the following active cases in our area:
- Daviess County: 2 staff, 3 students
- Owensboro: 1 staff, 8 students
- Owensboro Catholic: 5 students, 5 staff
- Hancock: 2 in person staff, 1 in person students
- Ohio: 5 in person staff, 0 students
- Muhlenberg Co: 1 student, 4 staff
- Hopkins: 13 confirmed active cases
- McLean: Not listed on state’s dashboard
- Henderson: 14 hybrid student active cases, 6 staff
- Union: 3 in person active, 1 staff
- Dawson Springs: 1 student
- Webster: 3 students, 2 staff
Here are the all time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,670 cases, 23 deaths, 1,380 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 881 cases, 12 deaths, 786 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 793 cases, 38 deaths, 599 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 536 cases, 9 death, 452 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,072 cases, 15 deaths, 734 recovered
- Webster Co. - 245 cases, 3 death, 187 recovered
- McLean Co. - 107 cases, 1 death, 84 recovered
- Union Co. - 424 cases, 5 death, 340 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 94 cases, 1 death, 74 recovered
