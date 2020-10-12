New assisted living facility coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with DMK Development Group say a new assisted living facility is coming to Owensboro.
They say they are partnering with Trilogy Management Services.
DMK Development Group officials say they have secured approximately 4.73 acres of land for purchase in Gateway Commons on Calumet Trace.
Pending final approvals, construction could start as soon as first quarter of 2021 with completion as early as Spring 2022.
According to Leigh Ann Barney, President and CEO of Trilogy Management Services, “At Trilogy, we take great pride in providing resident-centered, coordinated care. This means that our campuses contain top-of-the-line equipment and technology designed to support a wide range of needs, and that care is delivered by highly skilled staff members. Of course, underlying this commitment to clinical excellence is our culture of compassion. This is what truly makes a Trilogy community a place where family comes to live.”
The new community will be three stories that will feature 44 Assisted Living, 20 Memory Care, and 55 Independent Living apartments in a mixture of studio, one- and two-bedroom suites, and varied amenities .
The facility will have a full-service bistro, multiple dining areas with an on-site chef, an activity room, a beauty and barber salon, library, and a fitness center.
The project an investment of $14+ million and will create over 200 construction jobs, as well as 60-70 permanent jobs once the community is open.
“We identified a growing need in Owensboro for a senior community that will provide quality, hospitality-based senior care without giving up the luxuries of home,” commented David Kitchen, founder and CEO of DMK Development Group. “The innovative design and hospitality-oriented care of our communities give aging Americans what they want today – more services, amenities and the attention they deserve. Our partnership with an award winning, best in class manager like Trilogy Management Services is an exciting collaboration towards continuing their mission to transform the senior care industry.”
