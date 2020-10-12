KWC Football releases 2021 schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) -The Great Midwest Athletic Conference released its football schedule for the 2020-21 academic year on Monday. Kentucky Wesleyan will open the season at home on March 20 against Hillsdale who will be making their first ever trip to Owensboro since joining the conference.
The conference schedule features 7 programs and is formatted as a single round robin starting on March 13. Each program also receives one bye week. The Panthers will have six straight games as their bye week comes in Week 1 (March 13).
The Great Midwest football team champion will be determined by the regular season standings. Any teams tied with the best conference winning percentage will be declared co-champions.
Each member institution will have three home and three away games with no official postseason following the cancellation of the NCAA Championships and December’s America’s Crossroads Bowl Game against an opponent from the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
HOME GAMES
Saturday, March 20 vs. Hillsdale
Saturday, April 3 vs. Findlay
Saturday, April 17 vs. Walsh
AWAY GAMES
Saturday, March 27 at Ohio Dominican
Saturday, April 10 at Tiffin
Saturday, April 24 at Lake Erie
