Kelly kicks Castle boys soccer to sectional title

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a busy week of postseason high school soccer that culminated with some rousing sectional championship matches on Saturday.
Castle boys soccer was one of those champs, as they avenged one of their only losses of the season by beating North, 3-2, to win the IHSAA Class 3A sectional title. Senior Sean Kelly played a huge role in the victory, as he had a goal, an assist and set up a third goal off three free kicks. All that in his first game back after missing seven games with a leg injury.
“All the credit to North. All year they’ve been a good team,” Castle boys soccer head coach Mike Reiter said. “First time we played them in the regular season, it was the same thing, they took it to us. We got in the locker room at halftime, and basically I just put it on the boys, the seniors. I just told them, either we respond to this, and play with some composure, or the season’s over, and seniors, your career’s over and they responded.”
“We’re extremely excited. We’ve been working all year for this,” senior Sean Kelly said. “It started in the summer, and to get here, it feels so good man. We went in the locker room, had to sort things out, came back out, just played composed, and finished it out, played the last 40 great.”
“Sean played a huge part tonight - not just on his restarts and free kicks and all that, but his composure on the ball, his ability to calm us down. This past week he’s been itching to get back out there, but we didn’t know if he was ready or not. Tonight, he proved he was definitely ready," Coach Reiter added.
Castle is on to the regionals now, where they’ll face Center Grove at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Seymour. If the Knights win, they’ll play again at 6:00 p.m for the regional championship.
