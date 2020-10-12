Kelly kicks Castle boys soccer to sectional title

“All the credit to North. All year they’ve been a good team,” Castle boys soccer head coach Mike Reiter said. “First time we played them in the regular season, it was the same thing, they took it to us. We got in the locker room at halftime, and basically I just put it on the boys, the seniors. I just told them, either we respond to this, and play with some composure, or the season’s over, and seniors, your career’s over and they responded.”