ISP: Dad drives drunk with toddler, crashes

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg man is accused of driving his two-year-old son while under the influence.
Indiana State Police say a truck crashed at the corner of County Road 1000 East and County Road 325 North near Otwell just before 9 p.m. Saturday.
Troopers say they found 33-year-old Chaz Lengacher and his son about a half a mile from the crash.
They say Lengacher showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.
Troopers say the two-year-old had minor injuries, but is okay. He was released to his mother.
Lengacher is being held without bond in the Pike County Jail on a list of charges..
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.