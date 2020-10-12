EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council returns to its chambers for a regular meeting.
This comes only days after Council President Alex Burton announced a withdraw of his proposed amendment to the 2020 budget that would consider moving money from the police department.
November 1 is the deadline for the city budget.
There is only one more regular meeting that is scheduled after Monday’s meeting.
That meeting will be on October 26.
But looking at Monday’s agenda, the main focus is going to be on finances.
There are five ordinances expected to be brought forward. Each are led by finance chair Ron Beane. We know Council President Burton is not the only member to propose an amendment.
But now he is calling for others to withdraw theirs, too, over concerns about the impact they may have on the affordable housing trust fund.
