Early voting starts Tuesday in Kentucky
By Jill Lyman | October 12, 2020 at 6:16 AM CDT - Updated October 12 at 6:16 AM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Those in the Commonwealth can start voting early Tuesday.

If you live in Henderson County, you can vote at the courthouse Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The Chase Fulcher Archery Center is also an early voting center. They will be open Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In Daviess County, you can cast your ballot at the courthouse starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Town Square Mall will also hosting voting Mondays through Fridays.

