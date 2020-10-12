Early voting starts Tuesday in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Those in the Commonwealth can start voting early Tuesday.
If you live in Henderson County, you can vote at the courthouse Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The Chase Fulcher Archery Center is also an early voting center. They will be open Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In Daviess County, you can cast your ballot at the courthouse starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Town Square Mall will also hosting voting Mondays through Fridays.
