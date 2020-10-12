Daviess Co. back in orange on COVID-19 map, OPS starting hybrid classes

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The State of Kentucky is reporting Daviess County is now an Orange County.
It’s gone down from red, meaning there was a high number of coronavirus cases, but it didn’t go down by much.
A red county has an average of over 25 daily cases per 100,000 population. Daviess County sits at 24.8.
The decrease comes just in time for some Owensboro Public students to head to the bus stop Monday morning.
Fewer than half of OPS students will return to school. They’re using an A/B schedule.
So “A” will be in-person Monday and Tuesday. Group B is in person on Thursday and Friday. Students learn virtually the other 3 days.
Masks will be required by students and teachers at all times during the school day.
The school district says they are using advice from the local Green River District Health Department to guide them through this difficult time.
Even though safety precautions are in place at OPS schools, officials are asking that families continue to practice social distancing outside of the classroom to keep COVID-19 at bay and to prevent having to go back to school fully virtually.
Students with Owensboro Public Schools who are enrolled in the virtual academy will continue with school in that manner until the end of the semester.
As for Daviess County schools, their sophomore, juniors and seniors will return to in-person learning this week. Freshman started on the hybrid model last week.
