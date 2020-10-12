Clearing & colder tonight, sunny Tuesday & Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front is bringing breezy showers through the Tri-State this afternoon, but that font is moving fairly quickly, and we will probably be dry by around 6 or 7 p.m., and the winds will die down as we head into the night.
That front is also ushering in some cooler air, which means our temperatures will quickly drop back out of the 70s and through the 60s this afternoon and evening. We will keep falling through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the mid 40s by Tuesday morning under clear skies.
We have plenty of sunshine in store both Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s Tuesday but will climb into the upper 70s to around 80° on Wednesday thanks to a warm breeze from the south.
That warmer weather won’t last long. By Thursday, another cold front will swing through the Tri-State. That will bring us another chance of a few scattered showers and a big cooldown.
High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s Thursday but may only make it into the upper 50s on Friday despite mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures will probably dip into the upper 30s Friday and Saturday morning, but our highs will rebound into the low to mid 60s for the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.