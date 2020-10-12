Christmas help sign ups starting at Salvation Army

By Jill Lyman | October 12, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT - Updated October 12 at 6:02 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday is the first day you can apply Christmas Assistance through the Salvation Army.

Now through Friday, those with the last names A through J can sign up at the Salvation Army on Fulton Avenue.

Next week is for last names K through S.

Anyone interested can fill out a form from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and then again from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. on the days that match your last name.

You will need to take a few things like pays stubs, recent bills, social security cards, a license, and benefit statements.

