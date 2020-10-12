Christmas help sign ups starting at Salvation Army

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday is the first day you can apply Christmas Assistance through the Salvation Army.
Now through Friday, those with the last names A through J can sign up at the Salvation Army on Fulton Avenue.
Next week is for last names K through S.
Anyone interested can fill out a form from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and then again from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. on the days that match your last name.
You will need to take a few things like pays stubs, recent bills, social security cards, a license, and benefit statements.
