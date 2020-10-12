Breezy & Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Not as warm will be weather theme this week with a parade of cold fronts on the way. Skies becoming mostly cloudy today and breezy as high temps reach the upper 70′s Northwest winds gusting 15 to 25 miles an hour this afternoon. A cold front will bring scattered rain this afternoon as temps drop into the upper 60′s by 5:00 p.m. Tonight, clearing skies and colder as temps drop into the upper 40′s.
Tuesday, sunny and less breezy as high temps ease into the mid-70′s. Tuesday night, clear skies with lows dropping to 50-degrees. Wednesday, sunny and warmer behind a southerly breeze. High temps will ascend into the upper 70′s to 80.
A sharper cold front will punch through Thursday dropping high temperatures will be into the mid-60′s. After sinking into the upper 30′s Friday morning, high temps will only manage to reach the upper 50′s Friday.
