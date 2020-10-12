Breezy & Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Not as warm will be weather theme this week with a parade of cold fronts on the way. Skies becoming mostly cloudy today and breezy as high temps reach the upper 70′s Northwest winds gusting 15 to 25 miles an hour this afternoon. A cold front will bring scattered rain this afternoon as temps drop into the upper 60′s by 5:00 p.m. Tonight, clearing skies and colder as temps drop into the upper 40′s.