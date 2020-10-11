Wayne Co. health officials reports 30 new COVID-19 cases Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coronavirus cases continue to rise in our Illinois counties.
Wayne County Health Department reported 30 new positive coronavirus cases Saturday.
Health officials say there have been 373 confirmed positive cases and nine COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
The Egyptian Health Department in White County reported three new coronavirus cases Saturday. They say the total in the county now sits at 207 confirmed positive cases.
The Wabash County Health Department reports a total of 194 positive cases in the county. The state coronavirus website shows three deaths in Wabash County.
The state website shows 80 total COVID-19 cases in Edwards County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our Illinois counties:
- Wayne County - 373 cases, 9 deaths
- White County - 207 cases, 1 death
- Wabash County - 194 cases, 3 deaths
- Edwards County - 80 cases
