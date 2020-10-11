Warrick Co. Schools announces bus driver shortage Monday due to COVID-19 pandemic

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County School Corporation has announced that a significant number of its bus drivers will not be able to drive their assigned routes on Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WCSC sent out the following statement on Sunday evening, which was posted to Castle High School’s Facebook page:
We were notified Sunday that a significant number of the Castle area bus drivers who serve the WCSC will be unable to drive their assigned routes due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. This will affect both AM and PM routes on Monday - 10-12-2020.
The schools impacted by this situation are listed as follows: (1.) Castle High School; (2.) Castle North Middle School; (3.) Castle South Middle School; (4.) John H. Castle Elementary; (5.) Newburgh Elementary; and (5.) Sharon Elementary.
We are strongly encouraging parents who are able to transport their students to their respective school to do so.
The buses that will be affected could be operating as much as 45 minutes to an hour behind schedule due to complications with getting substitute and/or alternate drivers.
