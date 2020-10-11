Vanderburgh Co. hits new highest one-day total of COVID-19 cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health updated its coronavirus map Sunday.
Health officials are reporting 1,579 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths. This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 134,981 confirmed cases and 3,562 COVID-19 related deaths.
The state map shows a new COVID-19 death in Vanderburgh and Spencer Counties.
According to the state map, there are 106 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 27 in Warrick County, 25 in Posey County, 16 in Gibson County, 11 in Dubois County, eight in Pike County, four in Perry County, and three in Spencer County
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 4,852 cases, 42 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,193 cases, 21 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,694 cases, 57 deaths
- Perry Co. - 254 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey Co. - 572 cases, 3 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 733 cases, 9 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 333 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 275 cases, 6 deaths
