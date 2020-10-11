USI Cross Country Teams Excel in GLVC Championships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Cross Country was victorious out of seven teams while earning a spot to compete for the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship on October 24.
The Screaming Eagles dazzled as they posted 41 points to edge out the hosts from University of Illinois Springfield with 45 points. The teams rounding out the top four and moving on to compete for the GLVC title was University of Indianapolis with 66 points and Lewis University last to qualify with 71 points overall. USI will take on the four qualifying teams that fought their way out of the West Divisional today as well.
Senior Jennifer Comastri again led the Eagles and logged her back to back second-place finish, critical in the scoring for the Eagles. The young talent of the squad shone as a trio of Eagles finished in the top ten behind Comastri to help keep the team score low. Sophomores Aubrey Swart and Mckenna Cavanaugh dashed kicked in for eighth and ninth place, respectively. Freshman Allison Morphew again showing she has been a huge addition already as she has added another top ten performance, this time finishing tenth overall and scoring fourth for the Eagles. Senior Doriane Langlois capped off the scoring after clocking in at 12th overall.
Up Next: USI has a couple for preparation to defend their GLVC title which will be held on October 24.
University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country placed second out of seven teams earning a spot to compete for the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship come October 24.
The Screaming Eagles finished with a respectable score of 46 total points only being bested by Lewis University (42 points) but will now have a third chance to defeat the Flyers as well as the other qualifiers from the GLVC West Divisional when it matters most, for the league title. The other teams that made it out of the East Divisional this afternoon were the hosts University of Illinois Springfield and University of Indianapolis both tied with 68 total points.
Seniors Wyat Harmon and Gavin Prior led the charge for the Eagles scoring low as they crossed the line in fifth and sixth place, respectively. Sophomore Braden Nicholson built on his last race with an impressive showing finishing ninth overall sneaking inside the top ten.
Junior Noah Hufnagel was not far behind his teammate Nicholson turning in a 12th overall finish as senior Grady Wilkinson closed out the scoring for the Eagles coming in at 14th in the 67-man field.
Up Next: USI has another couple weeks to prepare to defend the GLVC Championship which will be held on October 24.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved. Courtesy: USI Athletics.