USI Cross Country Teams Excel in GLVC Championships

Senior Jennifer Comastri again led the Eagles and logged her back to back second-place finish, critical in the scoring for the Eagles. The young talent of the squad shone as a trio of Eagles finished in the top ten behind Comastri to help keep the team score low. Sophomores Aubrey Swart and Mckenna Cavanaugh dashed kicked in for eighth and ninth place, respectively. Freshman Allison Morphew again showing she has been a huge addition already as she has added another top ten performance, this time finishing tenth overall and scoring fourth for the Eagles. Senior Doriane Langlois capped off the scoring after clocking in at 12th overall.