Police investigating reported assault on Louisiana St Sat.
By Makayla Neukam | October 11, 2020 at 8:05 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 8:12 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating an assault after one man was taken to the hospital for his injuries Saturday.

Officers responded to the 600 block of E Louisiana St for an assault in progress. When officers arrived, a police report states the victim told police he was beaten with an object, tied up and put in a trunk of a car for four hours.

According to the police report, the victim was able to escape the trunk and ran to a nearby house to call for help.

We are told AMR took the man to the hospital for visible trauma to his head and foot. Police say the man gave them a description of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

