Police investigating reported assault on Louisiana St Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating an assault after one man was taken to the hospital for his injuries Saturday.
Officers responded to the 600 block of E Louisiana St for an assault in progress. When officers arrived, a police report states the victim told police he was beaten with an object, tied up and put in a trunk of a car for four hours.
According to the police report, the victim was able to escape the trunk and ran to a nearby house to call for help.
We are told AMR took the man to the hospital for visible trauma to his head and foot. Police say the man gave them a description of the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.