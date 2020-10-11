Mostly cloudy & breezy with rain Monday afternoon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We did not get much rain from the remnants of Hurricane Delta this weekend, but there is another chance of rain tomorrow.
After reaching the low to mid 80s this afternoon, we will fall back through the 70s this evening, eventually bottoming out in the lower 60s by Monday morning. A few scattered clouds will linger through the overnight hours, but it looks like we will stay dry. Areas of patchy fog may also develop late tonight into early Monday.
Monday will start out dry, but it will be mostly cloudy and breezy for much of the day as a cold front approaches from the west. As that cold front swings through our region, a broken line of showers will push through the Tri-State Monday afternoon and evening. Sustained winds will be around 7 to 14 mph for most of the day, but we could see gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph.
Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s early Monday afternoon but will quickly fall through the 60s and into the 50s Monday evening as that front ushers in cooler air from the northwest.
By Monday night, the clouds and rain from that cold front will clear off to the east, and our temperatures will fall into the mid 40s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday and Wednesday will both be sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday.
Another cold front will move through our region on Thursday. That brings us another chance of scattered showers and a cooldown. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s Thursday but will only make it to around the 60° mark on Friday and Saturday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s Friday and Saturday morning, and areas of patchy frost may be possible.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.