KY Gov. Beshear, family in quarantine after potential COVID-19 exposure

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released a statement Sunday saying he and his family are in quarantine after they were potentially exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor states a member of his security detail who drove the Beshear family on Saturday later tested positive for COVID-19. Governor Beshear says he and his family did not make contact with anyone else following the exposure.
We are told the Beshear family has tested negative and are feeling well but will continue to monitor the situation.
You can watch the full video statement below.
