Evansville organization urging city council to withdraw proposed amendment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local organization is calling on members of the Evansville City Council to withdraw their recent amendments in regard to the city budget.
On Friday, Evansville City Council President Alex Burton withdrew an amendment that would have taken $250,000 from the Public Safety Local Income Tax Fund, and allocated it towards the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Although Burton withdrew his amendment, he’s urging other council members to withdraw their respective amendments.
CAJE of Evansville, a group that advocates for marginalized people, held a Zoom meeting on Sunday to publicly denounce one particular amendment.
The amendment in question is proposed by councilmembers Jonathan Weaver and Justin Elpers. This amendment would allegedly slash the affordable housing budget in half from $500,000 to $250,000. The original amount was proposed by Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.
CAJE states the fund can generate up to $6 million to the city. At the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is concerned that people will need safe, affordable housing.
Organization leaders are hoping that Weaver and Elpers will withdraw the amendment.
