Authorities: One person taken to hospital after assault

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital for a head wound Saturday.
According to authorities, police responded to the 2300 block of main for an assault. Before police arrived, they say the victim left the scene.
We are told officers later received a report of a man matching that description on the 2000 block of N Heidlebach.
Officials tell 14 News the victim was taken to Deaconess.
Detectives are investigating this incident.
