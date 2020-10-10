West Side Nut Club hits $1.2M, approaching last year’s total

(Source: West Side Nut Club Facebook page)
By Makayla Neukam | October 10, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 10:40 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re on the last day of sales for the West Side Nut Club’s half-pot.

West Side Nut Club says they passed the 1.2 million mark Saturday morning.

On Friday evening, the total reached $1,076,615.

You still have a chance to buy tickets Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The West Side Nut Club will announce the winner on their Facebook page Saturday night at 6.

Don’t forget about the non profits working to raise money too.

[See a full list of booths here]

Several “booths” are still selling their Fall Festival goods, even though there isn’t a festival.

