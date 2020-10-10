West Side Nut Club hits $1.2M, approaching last year’s total

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re on the last day of sales for the West Side Nut Club’s half-pot.
West Side Nut Club says they passed the 1.2 million mark Saturday morning.
On Friday evening, the total reached $1,076,615.
You still have a chance to buy tickets Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The West Side Nut Club will announce the winner on their Facebook page Saturday night at 6.
Don’t forget about the non profits working to raise money too.
Several “booths” are still selling their Fall Festival goods, even though there isn’t a festival.
