Tri-State dodging most of Delta, rain still possible Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The remnants of Hurricane Delta did not make it as far north as we originally expected, so our rain chances have largely diminished. A few spotty showers are still possible tonight and tomorrow, mainly in western Kentucky, but it now looks like most of us will stay dry.
Temperatures will fall out of the 70s this evening under mostly cloudy skies, bottoming out in the low to mid 60s by the end of the night.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday as the clouds from Delta linger over our region. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday afternoon.
Sunday night will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the lower 60s.
Monday may start out mostly sunny, but the clouds will build back in Monday afternoon as a cold front moves through the Tri-State. That front will also bring us a few scattered showers Monday afternoon and evening.
As that cold front pushes off to our east Monday night, our skies will clear, and temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Another cold front will pass through our region on Thursday, bringing us partly cloudy skies and another round of scattered showers followed by a cooldown.
High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s Thursday but will only make it into the lower 60s Friday and low to mid 60s Saturday.
