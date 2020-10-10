Senate candidate Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky’s race for the U.S. Senate race is heating up, and building towards what’s expected to be an interesting election day in November.
Democratic senatorial candidate Amy McGrath paid a visit to Owensboro this weekend to continue her battle on the campaign trail. She’s facing off against long-time Republican Senator Mitch McConnell.
McGrath was greeted by a large crowd of supporters at Williamsburg Square on Saturday. Supporters in attendance were hanging on her every word, as she discussed issues from the COVID-19 pandemic to minimum wage.
“It’s about getting out there and showing people a vision about what can be,” McGrath said. “Mitch McConnell has been around 36 years, and we have an entire generation of young Americans today in their 20s that have never seen a functioning government on his watch, and here we are in a national crisis and he still can’t get it together. So, what I’m trying to do is go all around the state and listen to people, but also say I’ve got a plan. I”m somebody that put my life on the line for this country, and probably because I’m a military officer, but more likely because I’m a mom of three small kids. I have a plan to rebuild our state."
This is the second time that McGrath has been to Owensboro in the past couple of months. She most recently visited the Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn back in early August.
