112 active COVID-19 cases reported at Redbanks facility in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - New state numbers show more than 100 active COVID-19 cases at Redbanks Skilled Nursing Facility in Henderson.
According to these state numbers, 56 residents and 56 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
These numbers also show that among staff and residents, 10 new cases were reported Friday.
During a news conference on Friday, county officials acknowledged many of the cases they have recorded in a recent spike came from nursing facilities throughout the county.
