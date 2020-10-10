112 active COVID-19 cases reported at Redbanks facility in Henderson

By 14 News Staff | October 10, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 7:18 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - New state numbers show more than 100 active COVID-19 cases at Redbanks Skilled Nursing Facility in Henderson.

According to these state numbers, 56 residents and 56 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

These numbers also show that among staff and residents, 10 new cases were reported Friday.

During a news conference on Friday, county officials acknowledged many of the cases they have recorded in a recent spike came from nursing facilities throughout the county.

