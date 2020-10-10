New COVID-19 related death in Warrick, Spencer Counties; 95 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Saturday 1,945 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths.
The Hoosier state now sits at 133,411 total positive cases and 3,555 total COVID-19 related deaths.
The state coronavirus map shows a new death in Warrick and Spencer Counties.
According to the state map, there are 95 new positive cases in Vanderburgh County, 44 in Posey County, 59 in Dubois County, 30 in Warrick County, 15 in Gibson County, 11 in Spencer County, seven in Pike County and three in Perry County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 4,746 cases, 41 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,183 cases, 21 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,668 cases, 57 deaths
- Perry Co. - 247 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey Co. - 547 cases, 3 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 717 cases, 9 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 330 cases, 5 deaths
- Pike Co. - 267 cases, 6 deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.