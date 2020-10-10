Dispatch: Water rescue underway at Angel Mounds Boat Ramp

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms to 14 News that crews are responding to a water rescue at Angel Mounds Boat Ramp.
Dispatch officials say they received a report of a man that fell into the Ohio River from a campsite. This call came in at approximately 2:52 p.m. on Saturday.
14 News viewers who were at the boat ramp say they saw medics performing CPR on someone.
This is a developing story.
We will update this article once we learn more.
