Dispatch: Water rescue underway at Angel Mounds Boat Ramp
By Makayla Neukam | October 10, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 4:03 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms to 14 News that crews are responding to a water rescue at Angel Mounds Boat Ramp.

Dispatch officials say they received a report of a man that fell into the Ohio River from a campsite. This call came in at approximately 2:52 p.m. on Saturday.

14 News viewers who were at the boat ramp say they saw medics performing CPR on someone.

