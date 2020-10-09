Warm & mostly sunny again today, rain from Delta possible this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be mostly sunny, but there will be scattered clouds throughout the day from the outer edges of Hurricane Delta. Much like the past couple of days, our temperatures will be unseasonably warm with highs in the mid 80s. Today will most likely be dry, but a few isolated showers are possible this evening and into the overnight hours as Hurricane Delta moves inland.
Delta is expected to make landfall along the western Louisiana Gulf Coast later today. The storm will quickly weaken as it moves northeast into Mississippi, Tennessee, then Kentucky this weekend. We are not expecting any severe weather at this time, but that system will bring us some rain.
Scattered showers are possible on and off throughout the day on Saturday, mainly south of I-64, but there will be dry times in between the showers as well. There is a slightly better chance of widespread rain Sunday, mainly in the morning through the early afternoon, then the rain will taper off to the east later Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s both days under mostly cloudy skies.
In total, portions of western Kentucky could see 2 inches of rain or more, but most of the Tri-State will probably pick up 1.5″ of rain or less from this system. The farther northwest you are, the less rain you will get this weekend.
Temperatures will rebound to around 80° on Monday as we will get a little sunshine that morning, but a cold front brings us a chance of a few scattered showers Monday evening followed by mostly sunny skies and more seasonable high temperatures in the lower 70s through the middle of next week.
