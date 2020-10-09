Tell City-Troy Township schools call off classes next week

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation announced there will be no school next week.
According to the superintendent it’s not due to COVID cases, but to quarantined staff and the lack of substitutes.
According to a release, Monday will be a virtual instruction day.
The rest of the week will be made up using existing calendar days off and snow days.
The following week is fall break. In-person classes are expected to resume the Oct. 26.
