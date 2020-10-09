Tell City RB crowned POTW after dominating two-way performance

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City running back and linebacker Bren Miller was crowned the Touchdown Live Week 7 Player of the Week with 13,678 votes.
The senior dominated on both sides of the ball for the Marksmen.
Miller scored two rushing touchdowns, finished with two sacks, a forced fumble and a pick-6 to lead Tell City to a 45-0 win over Princeton.
The Marksmen (6-1) do not have an opponent for Week 8.
Tell City will be in action next against South Spencer on October 16 for the final game of the regular season.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.