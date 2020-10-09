6 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Green River District with 75 more cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting six more COVID-19 deaths and 75 additional cases Friday.
Of those new cases, 23 were in Daviess County, another 23 were in Henderson County, 17 in Webster County, six in Union County, four in Ohio County, and two new cases in McLean County.
Officials say three of the COVID-19 related deaths were Daviess County residents and the other three were from Henderson County.
Green River health officials say they have now had a total of 3,973 confirmed cases in the district. They say 3,114 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing 12 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. They have now had 793 cases and 599 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 156 active cases.
On Friday morning, Daviess County went red on the State of Kentucky’s coronavirus dashboard.
This all comes as Owensboro Public Schools make the transition to in-person learning on Monday.
We know that officials met Tuesday to discuss what they’d do if they county went red. Owensboro Catholic Schools and Daviess County Schools said they’d evaluate the situation as well.
The state’s COVID dashboard also shows Henderson, Union, Webster and Hopkins County in the red. The Hopkins County Schools dashboard shows 13 active cases.
Hancock County is still in the orange, but the superintendent for Hancock County Schools, Kyle Estes tweeted overnight that classes are still going to meet Monday no matter what color the county is at that time.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,622 cases, 22 deaths, 1,335 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 853 cases, 12 deaths, 778 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 781 cases, 38 deaths, 528 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 522 cases, 9 death, 445 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,001 cases, 14 deaths, 705 recovered
- Webster Co. - 234 cases, 3 death, 154 recovered
- McLean Co. - 102 cases, 1 death, 80 recovered
- Union Co. - 401 cases, 3 death, 323 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 91 cases, 72 recovered
